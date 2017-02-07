Japanese officials visit Benguet

3 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

OFFICIALS from Minami Maki, Nagano, Japan recently paid a visit to the municipality of La Trinidad, Benguet to strengthen sisterhood ties through agriculture and advance technology introductions. Mayor Romeo Salda said the Japanese officials led by Vice Mayor Toshio Ikemoto visited the town following an agreement made two years ago with the aim to promote culture, education, tourism and agricultural exchanges.

