Japanese manga legend Jiro Taniguchi ...

Japanese manga legend Jiro Taniguchi dies aged 69

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Jiro Taniguchi, a legend in Japan's comic art of manga, has died at the age of 69, his publisher in France, Casterman, announced on Saturday. Japanese cartoonist Jiro Taniguchi, whose death his publisher in France announced February 11, 2017, is seen at the Louvre museum in Paris in January 2015 AFP/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN PARIS: Jiro Taniguchi, a legend in Japan's comic art of manga, died in Tokyo on Saturday at the age of 69, leaving behind an international following for his exquisite line drawing of scenes from everyday life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 2 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 9
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 4 hr Russian Ainu 29
News Toyota, Suzuki join up to work on future tech 4 hr Russian Ainu 5
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 15 hr Russian Ainu 3
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 17 hr Russian Ainu 32
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 18 hr Russian Ainu 37
News Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber 18 hr Russian Ainu 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,864 • Total comments across all topics: 278,789,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC