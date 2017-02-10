Japanese manga legend Jiro Taniguchi dies aged 69
Jiro Taniguchi, a legend in Japan's comic art of manga, has died at the age of 69, his publisher in France, Casterman, announced on Saturday. Japanese cartoonist Jiro Taniguchi, whose death his publisher in France announced February 11, 2017, is seen at the Louvre museum in Paris in January 2015 AFP/STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN PARIS: Jiro Taniguchi, a legend in Japan's comic art of manga, died in Tokyo on Saturday at the age of 69, leaving behind an international following for his exquisite line drawing of scenes from everyday life.
