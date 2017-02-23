Japanese government ordered to pay record damages in U.S. base noise suit

Residents near the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture were awarded about A 30.2 billion in a court ruling Thursday, marking the largest damages payment levied against the Japanese government in a suit over noise from a military installation. But the Okinawa branch of the Naha District Court turned down a request by 22,000 residents to ban nighttime and early morning flights at the biggest U.S. air base in East Asia.

