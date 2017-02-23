Japanese government ordered to pay re...

Japanese government ordered to pay record damages in U.S. base noise suit

Residents near the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture were awarded about A 30.2 billion in a court ruling Thursday, marking the largest damages payment levied against the Japanese government in a suit over noise from a military installation. But the Okinawa branch of the Naha District Court turned down a request by 22,000 residents to ban nighttime and early morning flights at the biggest U.S. air base in East Asia.

