Japanese emperor heads to Vietnam for first time
Japan's emperor left for Vietnam on Tuesday to meet families of Japanese soldiers sent there by his father more than seven decades earlier during World War II. Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wave to their subjects as they depart for Vietnam from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on February 28, 2017.
