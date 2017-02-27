Japanese emperor departs for visit to Vietnam and Thailand
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will spend most of the week in Vietnam, with an overnight stop in Bangkok on Sunday before returning home. Their visit to Vietnam comes at a time of growing ties between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|22 hr
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC