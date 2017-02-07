Japanese Christian warlord Takayama Ukon beatified

Takayama Ukon, a Japanese Christian warlord, was officially endorsed Tuesday by the Vatican as "beatus," or "blessed," the stage below a saint, at a beatification ceremony in Osaka. Ukon, born in 1552 and baptized in his childhood, served as a warrior and was exiled to Manila in 1614 due to the Edo Shogunate's ban on Christianity, and died of fever the following year.

