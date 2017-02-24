Japanese 1-2 in ski jumping at Asiad
Naoki Nakamura and Yuken Iwasa secured Japan a 1-2 finish in the men's large hill individual event at the Asian Winter Games on Friday. Nakamura leaped 141.5 and 123 meters at Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium to score 255.3 points ahead of Iwasa, who posted 133.5 and 124 meters for 247.7 points.
