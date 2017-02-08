Japan took in just 28 refugees in 201...

Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite record applications

In 2016, 10,901 people sought asylum in Japan, up 44 per cent from a year earlier, when the country accepted 27. Of the accepted refugees, seven were from Afghanistan, four from Ethiopia and three from Eritrea, according to the document seen by Reuters. It was not clear whether any Syrians had applied for, or won, asylum.

Chicago, IL

