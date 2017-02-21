Japan school operator with ties to PM...

Japan school operator with ties to PM's wife could face parliament questions

Japan's largest opposition Democratic Party has demanded that the head of a school operator with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie, appear before parliament to explain its purchase of government-owned land, it said on Wednesday.

