Japan school operator with ties to PM's wife could face parliament questions

Japan's largest opposition Democratic Party has demanded that the head of a school operator with ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie, appear before parliament to explain its purchase of government-owned land, it said on Wednesday. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie wave as they see Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko off at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, Japan, January 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.