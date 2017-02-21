Japan protests Russian military buildup plan in decades-old islands dispute

Japan has protested to Russia over its plan to boost troop strength on disputed islands, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday, the latest move in a territorial row that has overshadowed ties since World War Two. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks to media during a news conference after the reports on the launch of a North Korean missile, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 12, 2017.

