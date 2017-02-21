Japan protests Russian military build...

Japan protests Russian military buildup plan in decades-old islands dispute

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japan has protested to Russia over its plan to boost troop strength on disputed islands, Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday, the latest move in a territorial row that has overshadowed ties since World War Two. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks to media during a news conference after the reports on the launch of a North Korean missile, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin Feb 17 CANCERSIDANISDAEG... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC