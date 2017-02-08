Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
TOKYO, Feb 9 Trading on Japan's power exchange is set to triple in the financial year starting on April 1 as the nation's giant utilities aim to put around 10 percent of their sales up for competitive bidding, the next big step in reform of the sector. Already 10 months into a shake-up of the country's power industry that opened it to independent electricity producers and suppliers, trading on the Japan Electric Power Exchange has surged around 50 percent and nine former regional power monopolies have lost nearly 2.6 million customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|2 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|9
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|28
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|5
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|11 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|42
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|11 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|24
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|Wed
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|Tue
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC