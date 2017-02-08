Japan power trading set to surge agai...

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official

TOKYO, Feb 9 Trading on Japan's power exchange is set to triple in the financial year starting on April 1 as the nation's giant utilities aim to put around 10 percent of their sales up for competitive bidding, the next big step in reform of the sector. Already 10 months into a shake-up of the country's power industry that opened it to independent electricity producers and suppliers, trading on the Japan Electric Power Exchange has surged around 50 percent and nine former regional power monopolies have lost nearly 2.6 million customers.

