Japan PM Under Pressure Over Land Deal Involving Far-Right School
Moritomo Gakuen is building an elementary school in Toyonaka Osaka Prefecture on land sold by the government in June 2016 The previously state-owned land for a primary school in Osaka, which is to be run by Moritomo Gakuen, was reportedly sold for considerably less than market value. Japan's conservative Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has come under fire over an alleged land deal involving the operators of an ultranationalist primary school, Moritomo Gakuen.
