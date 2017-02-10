Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump

Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump

Despite their U.S. investments over the past few decades, Japanese automakers would be hit hard by any new taxes on imports. TOKYO -- Japan's automakers and their pro-business government are flustered by the trade policies of President Donald Trump, but they're apparently hopeful the tension can be defused with something as simple as a conversation on the golf course.

