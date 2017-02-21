Japan kindergarten apologises after possible hate-speech comment
A Japanese kindergarten that has ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie, has apologised over online comments that domestic media described as possible hate speech against Koreans and Chinese people. The private Tsukamoto kindergarten in Osaka, western Japan, has been visited by Akie Abe and is operated by Moritomo Gakuen, an educational institution that plans to open an elementary school in April with the prime minister's wife as honorary principal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin
|Feb 17
|CANCERSIDANISDAEG...
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC