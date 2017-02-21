Japan kindergarten apologises after possible hate-speech comment

A Japanese kindergarten that has ties to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife, Akie, has apologised over online comments that domestic media described as possible hate speech against Koreans and Chinese people. The private Tsukamoto kindergarten in Osaka, western Japan, has been visited by Akie Abe and is operated by Moritomo Gakuen, an educational institution that plans to open an elementary school in April with the prime minister's wife as honorary principal.

