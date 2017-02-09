Japan Gold Completes 2016 Field Progr...

Japan Gold Completes 2016 Field Program and Compilation of Data on...

Japan Gold Corp. is pleased to report that it has completed first-pass regional exploration of its 13,286 hectare Ikutahara Project in north Hokkaido, Japan. Ikutahara hosts fifteen historical gold mines and workings .

