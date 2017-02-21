Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father's footstep
Naruhito is first in line to Japan's Chrysanthemum throne and will succeed Emperor Akihito, now 83. Akihito last August expressed his apparent wish to abdicate, citing concerns his age and health may start limiting his ability to fulfil his duties as emperor. Crown Prince Naruhito posing at Togu Palace in Tokyo.
