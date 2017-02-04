Japan cracks door for foreign houseke...

Japan cracks door for foreign housekeepers but pay, rights remain major issues

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The door has opened for the first foreign housekeepers to be hired under a government policy aimed at helping women re-enter the workforce after having children. But as attention focuses on Kanagawa Prefecture and the city of Osaka, where domestic workers will begin training this month before being dispatched, problems remain regarding the industry's high costs and protecting workers' rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f... 3 hr rikki 8
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 7 hr Ainu 1
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... Thu Ainu 4
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... Jan 31 Bakuteh 30
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... Jan 31 slick willie expl... 43
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC