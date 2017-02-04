Japan cracks door for foreign housekeepers but pay, rights remain major issues
The door has opened for the first foreign housekeepers to be hired under a government policy aimed at helping women re-enter the workforce after having children. But as attention focuses on Kanagawa Prefecture and the city of Osaka, where domestic workers will begin training this month before being dispatched, problems remain regarding the industry's high costs and protecting workers' rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|3 hr
|rikki
|8
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|1
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|Thu
|Ainu
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Jan 31
|Bakuteh
|30
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|Jan 31
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC