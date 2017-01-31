Japan confers prestigious 'Order of the Rising Sun' on Sri Lanka Speaker
Feb 01, Colombo: The Government of Japan has conferred its highest honor "The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun" upon Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Karu Jayasuriya. The prestigious decoration has been bestowed on Mr. Jayasuriya as recognition for his significant contribution in promoting bilateral relations between Japan and Sri Lanka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|8 hr
|Bakuteh
|30
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|15 hr
|Tulip289
|44
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|Jan 21
|DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ...
|26
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC