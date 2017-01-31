Japan confers prestigious 'Order of t...

Japan confers prestigious 'Order of the Rising Sun' on Sri Lanka Speaker

Feb 01, Colombo: The Government of Japan has conferred its highest honor "The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun" upon Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Karu Jayasuriya. The prestigious decoration has been bestowed on Mr. Jayasuriya as recognition for his significant contribution in promoting bilateral relations between Japan and Sri Lanka.

