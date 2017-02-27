Japan Coast Guard's elite rescue squa...

Japan Coast Guard's elite rescue squad handles 5,000th mission

4 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The Japan Coast Guard's blue-ribbon Special Rescue Team has been mobilized for rescue work 5,000 times in its 41-year history. Since its establishment in October 1975, back when the Japan Coast Guard was still called the Maritime Safety Agency, the specialist team has rescued 2,600 people.

