Japan city tackles language barrier with quirky signs
Officials in northern Japan are trying to reach out to foreign visitors by using comical signs to inform them about local customs and food. The signs are in use in the city of Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, where officials hope they will make visitors who don't speak Japanese feel more welcome, The Japan Times reports .
