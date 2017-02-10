It's all about the broth: Joanna Blythman reviews Ramen Dayo, Glasgow
WE'VE been bubbling up bones for soup since the Stone Age but with the trendsetting opening of the Brodo Broth Company in New York, and the UK patronage of the Hemsley sisters, stock made from bones has never felt more cutting-edge. It would come as no news to your granny or her granny's granny that meaty stock has restorative properties.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|18 min
|Russian Ainu
|21
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|20 min
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|2
|Toyota, Suzuki join up to work on future tech
|26 min
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|9
|Man wearing chimpanzee suit takes part in drill...
|1 hr
|Russian Ainu
|5
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|5 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|9
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|7 hr
|Russian Ainu
|29
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|19 hr
|Russian Ainu
|3
