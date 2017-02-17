Imported Leptospira licerasiae Infection in Traveler Returning to Japan from Brazil
We describe a case of intermediate leptospirosis resulting from Leptospira licerasiae infection in a traveler returning to Japan from Brazil. Intermediate leptospirosis should be included in the differential diagnosis for travelers with fever returning from South America.
