Hokkaido targets Thai tourists with hot spring, onsen attractions
FOLLOWING the introduction of a new Shinkansen bullet-train service linking it to Tokyo, the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido is beckoning Thai tourists to experience its natural hot springs and onsen resorts, Kaoru Ohno, secretary-general of the Noboribetsu Tourism Association, said last week. Last year, China was the biggest market for international arrivals in Japan, with 6.37 million visitors up 27.6 per cent from the previous year followed by South Korea with 5 million , Taiwan with 4.2 million and Hong Kong with 1.8 million .
