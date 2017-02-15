Historical truths can take decades to...

Historical truths can take decades to unearth

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Japan Times

Journalist Eidai Hayashi is battling cancer. At 83 years old, he can barely keep hold of his fountain pen, since the pain has spread to every part of his body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... 1 hr John Emerson 11
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin 7 hr CANCERSIDANISHDAE... 6
News Japanese city of Osaka is well worth a visit (Jan '15) 11 hr Raj Chanani 5
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Wed Ainu 4
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Wed Ainu 20
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... Wed Ainu 39
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Wed Ainu 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC