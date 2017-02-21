His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives thanks from Saudi Arabia and Japan

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a cable of thanks from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reply to His Majesty's condolences cable on the death of Prince Badar bin Mohammed bin Abdul- Rahman bin Faisal Al Saud. In his cable, King Salman expressed his thanks for His Majesty's sincere feelings and prayers, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased's soul in peace and protect His Majesty against all harms.

