His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives thanks from Emperor of Japan

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has received a cable of thanks from Emperor Akihito of Japan in reply to His Majesty's congratulatory cable to him on the anniversary of his accession to the throne.

Chicago, IL

