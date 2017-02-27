Hiroshima peace museum breaks annual ...

Hiroshima peace museum breaks annual attendance record after Obama visit

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum drew nearly 1.6 million visitors in fiscal 2016 as surging attendance set a record in the wake of former U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit in May 2016. On Friday, attendance eclipsed the previous record of 1,593,280 set in fiscal 1999 and is likely to reach 1.73 million by the end of March, the museum said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... 14 hr OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC