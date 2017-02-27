Hiroshima peace museum breaks annual attendance record after Obama visit

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum drew nearly 1.6 million visitors in fiscal 2016 as surging attendance set a record in the wake of former U.S. President Barack Obama's historic visit in May 2016. On Friday, attendance eclipsed the previous record of 1,593,280 set in fiscal 1999 and is likely to reach 1.73 million by the end of March, the museum said.

