Hidden names, hidden figures
When I read about the recent incident in which several name tags featuring exclusively non-Western and East Asian names were ripped off multiple student doors in several residence halls, I thought of my name and how I have had the privilege of having an American name - Sarah - for all my life. I also had the privilege of being born in America and being raised in an American environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mars in Three Years' Muslim nation vows to be f...
|2 hr
|Chief of Wisdom
|6
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|Thu
|Ainu
|4
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|Tue
|Bakuteh
|30
|Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear...
|Jan 31
|slick willie expl...
|43
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe (May '07)
|Jan 22
|White Supremacist
|433
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC