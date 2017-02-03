Hidden names, hidden figures

When I read about the recent incident in which several name tags featuring exclusively non-Western and East Asian names were ripped off multiple student doors in several residence halls, I thought of my name and how I have had the privilege of having an American name - Sarah - for all my life. I also had the privilege of being born in America and being raised in an American environment.

