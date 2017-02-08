Here's what the alleged mastermind behind the Sept. 11 attacks wrote to Obama
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed , the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, wrote a letter to President Barack Obama in 2015 that accused the United States of bringing the attacks upon itself, calling them a "natural reaction" to "destructive policies."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|2 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|9
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|28
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|5
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|11 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|42
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|11 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|24
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|Wed
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|Tue
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC