Here's what the alleged mastermind behind the Sept. 11 attacks wrote to Obama

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed , the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, wrote a letter to President Barack Obama in 2015 that accused the United States of bringing the attacks upon itself, calling them a "natural reaction" to "destructive policies."

