Hayao Miyazaki Is Officially out of Retirement, New Studio Ghibli Movie in the Works
Last November, there were rumors abound regarding Hayao Miyazaki stepping out of retirement to helm a CGI short called Boro the Caterpillar . Since then, Studio Ghibli devotees were steeped in worry as they wondered whether or not the alleged announcement was factual or phony.
