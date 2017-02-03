Girl aged 5 flies from Japan to see t...

Girl aged 5 flies from Japan to see the last Black Sabbath show

A five year-old girl went to her first Black Sabbath concert - after flying from Japan to watch the last show of band's final world tour. The End concert saw Black Sabbath fans from Birmingham rubbing shoulders with rockers from as far afield as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy and Uruguay - as well as Mexico and US cities from New York to Las Vegas and LA.

