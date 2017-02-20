Gatineau sommelier pairing wines at 3...

Gatineau sommelier pairing wines at 30,000 feet for Air Canada

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: CBC News

In 2013, Quebec's VA©ronique Rivest placed second at a worldwide sommelier competition held in Tokyo, Japan. World-renowned sommelier VA©ronique Rivest is rising to new heights - from her Gatineau wine bar to 30,000 feet in the sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 55 min Ainu 14
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 2 hr Ainu 42
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... 2 hr Ainu 10
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 3 hr Ainu 35
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... 3 hr Flowerz7788 10
News PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a... 4 hr Ainu 32
News Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump 4 hr Russian Ainu 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC