Fukushima, Japan nuclear disaster continuing
Radiation levels at one of Fukushima 's power stations is at its highest level since the tsunami-triggered meltdown almost six years ago, TEPCO reports. Safely dismantling the plant will prove an enormous challenge and is made even more difficult by this discovery.
