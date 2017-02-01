Forestry colleges increasing in Japan...

Forestry colleges increasing in Japan amid shortage of workers

19 hrs ago

Japan is suffering a severe shortage of forestry workers at a time when many trees planted after World War II have grown enough and now need to be cut down. Demand for domestic timber is expected to grow partly for use in facilities related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Chicago, IL

