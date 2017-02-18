Foreign, defense ministers of Russia,...

Foreign, defense ministers of Russia, Japan to meet in Tokyo

Russian and Japanese foreign and defense ministers will meet in Tokyo on March 20 for consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday. The event was agreed on by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sideline of a G20 ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Chicago, IL

