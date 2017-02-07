Final Shot
Splendid Sunrise Shutterbug reader Chris Zewatski captured this magnificent sunrise on an early fall morning at Tanesashi Seaside in Hachinohe, Japan. Located on the east side of Japan, facing the Pacific Ocean, Tanesashi Seaside is a "photographer's dream for sunrises."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a...
|1 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|32
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|3 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|6
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|4 hr
|Ainu
|2
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|4 hr
|Ainu
|23
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|19 hr
|Ainu
|19
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|19 hr
|Ainu
|21
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|19 hr
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC