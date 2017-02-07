Final Shot

Splendid Sunrise Shutterbug reader Chris Zewatski captured this magnificent sunrise on an early fall morning at Tanesashi Seaside in Hachinohe, Japan. Located on the east side of Japan, facing the Pacific Ocean, Tanesashi Seaside is a "photographer's dream for sunrises."

