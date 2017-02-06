Final Fantasy VII Remade As A Huge Sn...

Final Fantasy VII Remade As A Huge Snow Sculpture

The Sapporo Snow Festival is now underway in Japan's northern most prefecture Hokkaido. One of this year's main sculptures is Final Fantasy VII themed, featuring Cloud and Sephiroth.

