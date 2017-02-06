Final Fantasy VII Remade As A Huge Snow Sculpture
The Sapporo Snow Festival is now underway in Japan's northern most prefecture Hokkaido. One of this year's main sculptures is Final Fantasy VII themed, featuring Cloud and Sephiroth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kotaku.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|18
|Toyota, Suzuki join up to work on future tech
|12 hr
|Ainu
|2
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|16
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|18
|Japan's Abe heads to D.C. this week to meet wit...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|14
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|17
|Nanjing Massacre-denying Japanese hotel boss sp...
|12 hr
|Ainu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC