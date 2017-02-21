Fans in Japan rush to get Murakami bo...

Fans in Japan rush to get Murakami book with esoteric title

13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

People buy copies of the new book written by Haruki Murakami at a book store in Tokyo shortly after midnight, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Murakami's new book "Kishidancho Goroshi," or "Killing Commendatore," is a two-part story about a 36-year-old portrait painter and the mysterious incidents that happen after his wife divorces him and he moves into an old house on a mountainside west of Tokyo.

