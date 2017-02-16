Eyes on Kansai for EEC inspiration

Eyes on Kansai for EEC inspiration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Cranes work at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri, one of three provinces in the EEC development project. APICHART JINAKUL Japan's Kansai national strategic special zone has come under the spotlight after the cabinet last Tuesday acknowledged a proposal by the National Economic and Social Development Board to apply Japan's special economic zone as a role model in developing the ambitious Eastern Economic Corridor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 21
News BOJ's Kuroda warns low rates may sow seeds of n... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 2
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin Feb 17 CANCERSIDANISDAEG... 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,010,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC