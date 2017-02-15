experts offer policy proposals, insig...

experts offer policy proposals, insights on U.S.-Asia relations

Wednesday

Stanford scholars are encouraging the new administration to consider steps to alleviate the uncertainty and anxiety felt by countries in East Asia about U.S. intentions toward the region. President Donald Trump's anti-China rhetoric during his campaign and his recent withdrawal of the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership have contributed to the unease in the region, which is drifting in ways that are unfavorable for American interests, they said.

Chicago, IL

