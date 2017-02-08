Ed Sheeran sang karaoke with Justin Bieber
The 25-year-old singer met up with his friend in Tokyo, Japan, recently and they had a "weird" night out where they sang one another's biggest hits before coming together for a rendition of 'Love Yourself', the 22-year-old Canadian pop star's 2015 single which was written by the 'Castle On The Hill' hitmaker. "We went to a bar called Train Bar and did some shots, then we went to a karaoke bar and sung our own song.
