Driver killed, eight people injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Kumamoto expressway

One man in his 60s was killed and eight other people were hurt following a pileup on Tuesday on the Kyushu Expressway in Kumamoto Prefecture, police said. Five vehicles including a large truck were involved in the accident on the highway in the town of Mashiki around 7:20 a.m., police said, adding that one of the eight injured remains in a critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.