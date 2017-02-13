Did Trump and Abe just launch a new chapter in U.S.-Japan relations?
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday. President Trump got off to a rocky foreign policy start in his first three weeks in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|11
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|5 hr
|Ainu
|14
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|6 hr
|Ainu
|42
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|10
|With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ...
|7 hr
|Ainu
|35
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|32
|Japan pins hopes on winning over Trump
|8 hr
|Russian Ainu
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC