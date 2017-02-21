Cross-bred monkeys declared alien, culled at Japan zoo

A city in Chiba prefecture has culled 57 monkeys at a zoo after finding they were cross-breeds of Japanese monkeys and rhesus macaques, which have been designated an invasive alien species and a threat to the natural environment. Takagoyama Nature Zoo in Futtsu city, Chiba, had considered the monkeys to be pure Japanese monkeys and had been housing them with 107 others.

