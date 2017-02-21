Cool kindergarten in Japan takes 'pla...

Cool kindergarten in Japan takes 'playing house' to a whole new level

It's an architect-designed playhouse for the lucky pre-schoolers at a kindergarten in Saga, Japan. The architects at Hibinosekkei , who worked on the project with Youji no Shiro and Kids Design Labo, say they were asked to build an area in the school where children can develop their creativity through role playing.

