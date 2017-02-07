Controversy over dead fish?

Controversy over dead fish?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An annual winter festival in Japan is fighting off controversy for displaying a work of art featuring dead, frozen fish fish suspenses in ice. The Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido, now in its 68th year, has featuring some type of showcase with frozen fish for nearly half-- 33-- of those festivals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 6 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 22
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 12 hr Strong Wakamoto 1
News Japan readies package for Trump to help create ... 13 hr Russian Ainu 1
News China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ... 14 hr Ainu 19
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 14 hr Ainu 21
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... 14 hr Ainu 20
News Nanjing Massacre-denying Japanese hotel boss sp... 15 hr Ainu 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,460 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC