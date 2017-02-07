Controversy over dead fish?
An annual winter festival in Japan is fighting off controversy for displaying a work of art featuring dead, frozen fish fish suspenses in ice. The Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido, now in its 68th year, has featuring some type of showcase with frozen fish for nearly half-- 33-- of those festivals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|6 hr
|CANCERSIDASPANDAE...
|22
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|12 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Japan readies package for Trump to help create ...
|13 hr
|Russian Ainu
|1
|China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ...
|14 hr
|Ainu
|19
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|14 hr
|Ainu
|21
|Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas...
|14 hr
|Ainu
|20
|Nanjing Massacre-denying Japanese hotel boss sp...
|15 hr
|Ainu
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC