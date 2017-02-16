Civic group to hold protest meeting in Japan over Dokdo

Members of a group promoting South Korea's sovereignty over South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo will make a visit to Japan this week to protest against an annual ceremony stressing Tokyo's claim to the islets, the group said Monday. In a rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, the group said a five-person delegation will leave for Japan the same day before taking part in the "Takeshima Day" ceremony in Matsue, Japan's Shimane Prefecture, as protesters.

