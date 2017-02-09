China ready for MASSIVE missile strik...

China ready for MASSIVE missile strike - to cripple th...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

Satellite imagery reveals the superpower's huge missile testing grounds appear have been laid out to mimic American military bases in the Pacific. Chilling images of the giant ranges are unveiled in a report by Commander Thomas Shugart, a submarine warfare officer in the US Navy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of Fukushima evacuees face hardship a... 2 hr BDV 46
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 7 hr Strong Wakamoto 30
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... 7 hr Strong Wakamoto 11
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... 11 hr Ainu 23
News With golf and gifts, Japan's Abe cuts own path ... 11 hr CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 12
News China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China ... Wed CANCERSIDASPANDAE... 24
News Japan hotel to remove books denying Nanjing Mas... Wed Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC