Cheers for Trump's pursuit of bilateral trade with Japan
President Trump 's skepticism of free trade often leads him astray, but it also leads him to one good and important stance: skepticism of multilateral trade treaties. Trump, who withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, prefers one-on-one trade deals.
