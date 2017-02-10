Cheers for Trump's pursuit of bilater...

Cheers for Trump's pursuit of bilateral trade with Japan

17 hrs ago

President Trump 's skepticism of free trade often leads him astray, but it also leads him to one good and important stance: skepticism of multilateral trade treaties. Trump, who withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, prefers one-on-one trade deals.

Chicago, IL

