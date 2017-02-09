Businesses await Japan's new era name as Emperor's abdication looms
Calendar and diary manufacturers are keeping close tabs on the government debate about the likely upcoming change in the Imperial era name, which is linked to the reigning emperor, as they prepare to market new products. Following Emperor Akihito's video message last August expressing his desire to relinquish the Chrysanthemum Throne due to his advanced age, the companies are eager to know how far in advance the new era name will be announced before it actually comes into effect.
